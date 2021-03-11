Setting up your Linux OS for productive work

The ability to be flexible is a must-have characteristic for working in any field.

Whether you’re in a technical or creative field, being able to adapt and evolve is a key component to increasing your productivity and your overall success.

Which is why it makes sense that you’d want your computer’s operating system to have the same characteristic. This is where Linux fits in.

What does an operating system do?

“An operating system is software that manages all of the hardware resources associated with your desktop or laptop. To put it simply – the operating system manages the communication between your software and your hardware.”

–Linux.com

More importantly, what should it do?

A good operating system should be customizable, reliable, and adaptable. Linux is all these things, and for this reason, is a well-loved operating system.

Many companies recognize it as the most reliable way to program their devices. So why not make the most of its ability to help you be more productive?

Common issues of other operating systems are viruses, slow operations, or the highly feared losing data entirely. All of these will stymie your productivity and endanger your business growth.

Linux is one of the most dependable operating systems out there — and here’s how to make it even more so.

Trust the source

Linux is open-source, which means it’s free and has tons of contributors who double as a built-in help desk for newcomers. It also means people are able to develop and streamline apps that make Linux all the more easy to use. You’ll be able to design and customize a system that’s specific to your needs.

Because of its open-source programming, it’s free to download and use on as many computers as you’d like. This is unlike Windows, which requires payment and a limited number of users.

Linux also allows you to test the waters and operate with it before actually installing it, guaranteeing you know exactly what you’re in for. This can also help you get used to the functionality of Linux as an operating system.

The drawbacks

Like any operating system, there are a few speed bumps to watch out for with Linux. Knowing about these potential drawbacks will help you navigate them, and in some cases avoid them altogether.

No overall package for Linux

Because of the large network of people contributing to Linux, and the various customizable software that runs on it, there is no single overarching package. Sometimes the many third-party downloads can have slightly different procedures as far as integration is concerned. This can require a bit more troubleshooting before full integration of your ideal operating system.

No (dedicated) tech support

Though not entirely true, it’s still something to consider. Because of its massive adaptability and customization, it can require a bit of searching on the message boards to help troubleshoot a specific problem. Windows, on the other hand, has less customization but an easier way to get support when you need it.

Not a full Windows replacement

“It’s probably better used as a dual boot rather than a Windows replacement due to the fact you can’t get proprietary programs on it and although they offer cousins, it won’t be the same. Photoshop is Photoshop, after all.”

Crystal Ayres (Greengarageblog.org)

Ultimately, it’s still hard to completely break away from operating systems like Windows. The brand name apps that are compatible with it are sometimes hard to beat. This requires utilizing commands and apps that minimize the go-between Linux and other operating systems.

The best ways to optimize Linux

Embrace the customization

There are many free apps that can help you switch back and forth from Windows to Linux, as well as configurations that can operate from both data stores at the same time. The best features of the Linux operating system is its ability to be customized.

Even at the lower end of coding and design ability, you’ll still be able to customize your system so it saves you hours and headaches. This way, you can access everything you need as easily as possible.

Ultimately the list of drawbacks is an opportunity to figure out how to streamline app integration to make your most productive version of Linux.

Speaking of this…

Windows subsystem for Linux

This directly combats one of the “drawbacks” of Linux. It’s one easy fix for compatibility: a new feature from Windows 10 allowing you to run native Linux commands directly on Windows. Making the dual usage of both operating systems much easier.

Now that you know this, you’ll probably want the best command line tools for Linux.

Incorporate productivity apps

Time tracking

Using a time tracking app like Hubstaff will allow you to better monitor how you’re using your own time as well as your employees. It’s a one-stop-shop that can help you set goals and hourly limits, monitor employee workflow, and dive into reports. Integrated into one handy application, it’s an easy way to increase productivity for you and your company.

Connecting Google Calendar for Linux

Where would you be without it? Google Calendar is one of the most reliable calendar programs and one of the most widely used. Initially difficult to connect to the Linux operating system, there are now many plug-ins, apps, and instructions to connect Google Calendar to the most common customizations of Linux.

Know the best ways to check your service

It can be daunting knowing there’s not a dedicated staff ready to answer all your Linux questions, but a quick Google search can help you find the answers you’re looking for. Something as simple as making sure the service works for Linux is easily bookmarked and remembered for future needs.

Wrapping it up

A lot of the drawbacks of Linux have fairly easy solutions if you’re willing to do a small amount of research. You simply don’t have time for viruses, malware, or data loss to get in the way of your growth. Spending less time navigating a faulty operating system will give you more time to grow your company and work productively.

Empower yourself to dictate the way your system operates, and how it operates. Linux has many different customizable templates that already might fit your needs. Paired with its ability to adapt to what you need, a Linux operating system can be one of your most formidable tools to make yourself as productive as possible.

