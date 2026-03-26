Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Server Guide: New Features, Install & Upgrade

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS is out, and for server and VPS users it’s one of the more significant LTS releases in recent memory. Between the kernel jump, new security features, and 15 years of potential support, there’s a lot to consider — whether you’re planning a fresh deployment or upgrading an existing server.

This guide covers everything relevant to Ubuntu 26.04 Server: what’s new, whether you should upgrade, how to upgrade, and how to do a fresh install.

Why Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Matters for Servers

LTS releases are the only Ubuntu versions most server operators care about. Non-LTS releases get 9 months of support — not nearly enough for production infrastructure. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, on the other hand, gets:

5 years of free standard security maintenance (until April 2031)

of free standard security maintenance (until April 2031) 10 years with Ubuntu Pro (until April 2036)

with Ubuntu Pro (until April 2036) 15 years with Ubuntu Pro + Legacy Support add-on (until April 2041)

Ubuntu Pro is free for personal use on up to 5 machines, and reasonably priced for businesses. For a VPS or dedicated server running production workloads, 26.04 LTS is the obvious choice over any interim release.

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What’s New in Ubuntu 26.04 Server

The server edition doesn’t include a desktop environment, so many of the GNOME-related changes in 26.04 don’t apply here. What does apply is substantial.

Linux Kernel 7.0

Ubuntu 26.04 ships with Linux kernel 7.0, the biggest kernel jump in an Ubuntu LTS release in years. For server users the highlights are:

Support for Intel Nova Lake and AMD Zen 6 processors — relevant if you’re provisioning new bare-metal hardware

and processors — relevant if you’re provisioning new bare-metal hardware Early support for Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 — matters for ARM-based server deployments

— matters for ARM-based server deployments Improvements to F2FS, exFAT, and EXT4 file systems

file systems General performance and hardware compatibility improvements across the board

Post-Quantum Cryptography Enabled by Default

This is arguably the most forward-looking change in 26.04 for server operators. Post-quantum cryptographic algorithms are now enabled out of the box. The threat model here is “harvest now, decrypt later” — adversaries collecting encrypted traffic today and decrypting it once quantum computing matures. For servers handling sensitive data, banking, healthcare, or government workloads, this is no longer theoretical. Ubuntu 26.04 gets ahead of it by default.

TPM-Backed Full Disk Encryption

Ubuntu 26.04 introduces native support for TPM-backed full disk encryption during installation. Instead of requiring a passphrase at every boot — impractical for headless servers — the encryption key is tied to your server’s TPM chip. The disk unlocks automatically on boot as long as the hardware hasn’t been tampered with.

This is particularly useful for:

Edge servers and IoT deployments where physical access isn’t controlled

Bare-metal servers in colocation facilities

Compliance requirements that mandate encryption at rest

Rust-Based Core Utilities

Several core system utilities are being rewritten in Rust as part of Ubuntu 26.04. Rust’s memory-safety guarantees eliminate entire categories of vulnerabilities — buffer overflows, use-after-free bugs, and similar issues that have historically been exploited in server environments. This isn’t a flashy feature, but it meaningfully reduces attack surface on long-running production systems.

Updated Toolchain

Ubuntu 26.04 ships with a significantly updated development toolchain:

glibc 2.42

LLVM 21

Rust 1.93.1

OpenJDK 25 (up from OpenJDK 21 in 24.04)

(up from OpenJDK 21 in 24.04) Python 3.14

For developers and CI environments running on Ubuntu servers, this is a solid baseline to build on for the next several years.

AMD ROCm in the Official Repos

AMD’s ROCm GPU compute platform is now available directly from the Ubuntu 26.04 repositories. Previously, installing ROCm required adding third-party PPAs or downloading packages manually. This matters for GPU-accelerated server workloads — machine learning inference, scientific computing, and similar tasks — especially as AMD continues to close the gap with NVIDIA in the data center space.

Cloud and Hyperscaler Support

As with every Ubuntu LTS release, Ubuntu 26.04 is available on launch day across all major cloud platforms:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Oracle Cloud

IBM Cloud

Canonical also maintains optimized images for each platform, so you’re not just getting a generic ISO — you’re getting a tuned image with the right drivers and cloud-init configuration pre-baked.

Ubuntu 26.04 Server vs Ubuntu 24.04 Server

If you’re running Ubuntu 24.04 Server and wondering whether 26.04 is worth the upgrade, here’s the direct comparison:

Feature Ubuntu 24.04 Server Ubuntu 26.04 Server Linux Kernel 6.8 7.0 Standard Support Until April 2029 April 2031 Ubuntu Pro Support Until April 2034 April 2036 Post-Quantum Cryptography No Yes (default) TPM Full Disk Encryption No Yes Rust Core Utilities No Yes OpenJDK 21 25 AMD ROCm in Repos No Yes glibc 2.39 2.42

The security improvements alone — post-quantum crypto, TPM encryption, Rust utilities — make 26.04 a meaningful step up for production servers. That said, 24.04 still has years of support remaining, so there’s no urgency if your environment is stable.

Should You Upgrade Your Server to Ubuntu 26.04?

The honest answer depends on your situation:

Running Ubuntu 22.04 or older? Yes, plan your upgrade. 22.04’s standard support ends April 2027.

Yes, plan your upgrade. 22.04’s standard support ends April 2027. Running Ubuntu 24.04? You have time. Wait for 26.04.1 in August 2026 before upgrading production systems — it’ll have months of bug fixes included and will be the more stable jumping-off point.

You have time. Wait for 26.04.1 in August 2026 before upgrading production systems — it’ll have months of bug fixes included and will be the more stable jumping-off point. Provisioning new servers? Go straight to 26.04 LTS. There’s no reason to deploy on an older release when a fresh LTS is available.

Go straight to 26.04 LTS. There’s no reason to deploy on an older release when a fresh LTS is available. Running critical infrastructure? Test in a staging environment first, and wait for 26.04.1 regardless of your current version.

How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 Server

Important: The direct upgrade path from Ubuntu 24.04 to 26.04 only becomes available after Ubuntu 26.04.1 ships (expected August 2026). Before then, you’ll need to use the -d flag to force the upgrade to a development release, which is not recommended for production servers.

If 26.04.1 is already out, here’s how to upgrade:

Step 1: Back Up Your Server

Before anything else — take a snapshot if your VPS provider supports it, or back up your critical data and configuration files. Upgrades rarely go wrong, but “rarely” isn’t “never,” especially on heavily customized servers.

Step 2: Update Your Current System

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y sudo apt dist-upgrade -y sudo apt autoremove -y

Make sure your current Ubuntu install is fully up to date before starting the upgrade. Running an upgrade on a partially-updated system is asking for trouble.

Step 3: Install the Update Manager

sudo apt install update-manager-core -y

Step 4: Run the Release Upgrade

sudo do-release-upgrade

If you’re upgrading over SSH (which you almost certainly are), the upgrade tool will open a second SSH session on port 1022 as a fallback in case your main connection drops. Make sure port 1022 is open in your firewall before starting.

The process will take 20–60 minutes depending on your server’s internet connection and hardware. You’ll be prompted a few times to confirm configuration file changes — read each one carefully before accepting.

Step 5: Reboot

sudo reboot

After the reboot, confirm the upgrade worked:

lsb_release -a

You should see Ubuntu 26.04 LTS in the output.

How to Install Ubuntu 26.04 Server (Fresh Install)

For new servers or VPS instances, a fresh install is always cleaner than an upgrade. Here’s how to get started:

Option 1: VPS Control Panel

Most VPS providers — including those we recommend on ThisHosting.Rocks — will have Ubuntu 26.04 LTS available as a one-click OS option in their control panel. This is the easiest route. Select Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, deploy, and you’re ready to SSH in.

Option 2: Download the ISO

For bare-metal installs, download the official server ISO from ubuntu.com/download/server. Flash it to a USB drive using a tool like Balena Etcher, boot from it, and follow the guided installer.

The Ubuntu Server installer (Subiquity) will walk you through:

Language and keyboard layout

Network configuration

Storage setup (including the new TPM-backed encryption option)

User account creation

SSH server setup

Optional snap packages (Docker, microk8s, etc.)

First Steps After Installing

Once you’re in, here are the first things to do on a fresh Ubuntu 26.04 Server install:

# Update everything sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y # Set up a basic firewall sudo ufw allow OpenSSH sudo ufw enable # Check the firewall status sudo ufw status

From there, install whatever stack you need — LAMP, LEMP, Docker, whatever fits your use case. We have guides for all of these on ThisHosting.Rocks.

FAQs: Ubuntu 26.04 Server

When will Ubuntu 26.04.1 be released?

Ubuntu 26.04.1 is expected in August 2026. This is the first point release — the same OS with several months of accumulated bug fixes rolled in. It’s the recommended starting point for production server upgrades from Ubuntu 24.04.

Can I upgrade directly from Ubuntu 22.04 to 26.04?

Not directly. Ubuntu’s upgrade path goes one LTS at a time: 22.04 → 24.04 → 26.04. You’ll need to upgrade to 24.04 first, then to 26.04.

Is Ubuntu 26.04 Server free?

Yes. The server edition is completely free to download and use. Ubuntu Pro, which extends support and adds security features, is also free for personal use on up to 5 machines.

Does Ubuntu 26.04 Server include a desktop environment?

No. The server ISO ships without a GUI by default, keeping the install lean. You can add one later with sudo apt install ubuntu-desktop if you need it, though it’s rarely a good idea on a production server.

Is Ubuntu 26.04 good for web hosting?

Yes — it’s one of the best options available. The 5-year standard support window means you can build a hosting stack on it and not worry about forced OS upgrades for years. LAMP, LEMP, and Docker all work out of the box, and the updated toolchain (OpenJDK 25, Python 3.14, glibc 2.42) makes it a solid base for modern applications.

How do I upgrade Ubuntu 26.04 Server over SSH without losing my connection?

The do-release-upgrade tool automatically opens a backup SSH session on port 1022. Before running the upgrade, open port 1022 in your firewall ( sudo ufw allow 1022 ) so you can reconnect on that port if your main session drops. Close it again after the upgrade is complete.

What happens to my installed packages when I upgrade?

Most packages carry over fine. Some may be held back, marked as obsolete, or need manual intervention — the upgrade tool will tell you when this happens. Third-party PPAs are typically disabled during the upgrade and need to be re-enabled manually afterwards. Always check your critical services are running after an upgrade.