How to Install Webmin on Ubuntu 16.04

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to install the Webmin control panel on an Ubuntu 16.04 server. You most likely already know what Webmin is, so we’ll skip the introductions.

Requirements

Webmin is a pretty lightweight control panel. The requirements are:

An Ubuntu 16.04 server. We recommend using Vultr. They have Cloud servers starting at $2.5 per month. They’re powerful enough to run Webmin. You need at least 512 MB RAM, which is how much their ‘$2.5 per month VPS’ has.

Webmin Installation Instructions

The installation is pretty easy. But before we start installing Webmin, you’ll need to update your VPS:

sudo apt-get update && apt-get upgrade -y

Then, if you don’t already have them installed, install nano and wget with the following command:

sudo apt-get install wget nano

Now, onto our Webmin installation.

We’ll be using the DEB repository to install Webmin.

First, open the apt sources list:

sudo nano /etc/apt/sources.list

and add the following line at the bottom of the file:

deb http://download.webmin.com/download/repository sarge contrib

Next, add the Webmin key with the following commands:

wget http://www.webmin.com/jcameron-key.asc

sudo apt-key add jcameron-key.asc

Update the package list again so it includes the Webmin package:

sudo apt-get update









And now you can finally install Webmin with:

sudo apt-get install webmin

The installation should take a few minutes. After it’s done, you can access webmin by using your IP address and port 10000:

https://your:ip:adress:10000

You can login with the username ‘root’ and your root password. You can change all these settings later on.

That’s it. We’re all done. It was that simple.