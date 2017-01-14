Build your own wiki on Ubuntu with DokuWiki

We use DokuWiki and it’s awesome. Our team has an internal knowledgebase and we use DokuWiki to store all our reviews, tutorials etc. It’s simple, easy to install and easy to use. Most importantly, it’s not resource-heavy. In this post, we’re going to show you how to install DokuWiki on an Ubuntu 16.04 server.
Requirements
DokuWiki doesn’t need much since it doesn’t need a database. Here are the requirements of DokuWiki:
- PHP 5.3.4 or newer (PHP 7+ recommended)
- A web server (Apache/Nginx/Any other)
Instructions
Before you do anything, you should upgrade your system. Run the following command:
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade
Install Apache
We are going to need a web server for our wiki. We’ll be using Apache for our tutorial, but you can also use Nginx or any other web server. Install apache with:
apt-get install apache2
Install PHP7 and modules
Next, you should install PHP if you don’t already have it installed. In this tutorial, we’ll be using PHP7. So, install PHP7 and a few other PHP modules with the following command:
apt-get install php7.0-fpm php7.0-cli php-apcu php7.0-gd php7.0-xml php7.0-curl php7.0-json php7.0-mcrypt php7.0-cgi php7.0 libapache2-mod-php7.0
Download and install DokuWiki
Here comes the main part – the actual installation of DokuWiki.
First, create a directory for your DokuWiki:
mkdir -p /var/www/thrwiki
Navigate to the directory you just created:
cd /var/www/thrwiki
Run the following command to download the latest (stable) version of DokuWiki:
wget http://download.dokuwiki.org/src/dokuwiki/dokuwiki-stable.tgz
Unpack the .tgz file:
tar xvf dokuwiki-stable.tgz
Change some file/folder permissions:
www-data:www-data -R /var/www/thrwiki chmod -R 707 /var/www/thrwiki
Configure Apache for DokuWiki
Create a .conf file for your DokuWiki (we’ll name it thrwiki.conf, but you can name it however you want) and open it with your favorite text editor. We’ll be using nano:
touch /etc/apache2/sites-available/thrwiki.conf ln -s /etc/apache2/sites-available/thrwiki.conf /etc/apache2/sites-enabled/thrwiki.conf nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/thrwiki.conf
<VirtualHost yourServerIP:80> ServerAdmin wikiadmin@thishosting.rocks DocumentRoot /var/www/thrwiki/ ServerName wiki.thishosting.rocks ServerAlias www.wiki.thishosting.rocks <Directory /var/www/thrwiki/> Options FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </Directory> ErrorLog /var/log/apache2/wiki.thishosting.rocks-error_log CustomLog /var/log/apache2/wiki.thishosting.rocks-access_log common </VirtualHost>
systemctl restart apache2.service
rm -f /var/www/html/thrwiki/install.php
